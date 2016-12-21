A Tofield curler has been recognized for his many years of volunteerism in the curling community.
Dave Schultz was honoured at the Northern Alberta Curling Association (NACA) Awards Night on June 4th. He has been Continue Reading
The Elk Island School Board of Trustees voted Dec. 15 to approve a motion to consider the closure of Ministik School.
A notice on the Elk Island Public School’s website stated that the motion triggers the start of a process outlined in Board Policy 15, Program Reduction and School Closure, and Continue Reading
Industrious volunteers for the Community Christmas Hamper Program gathered Friday afternoon at the Community Hall in Tofield to put together some Christmas magic for people needing a gift of some good food over the holidays.
The packing began in earnest after all the foodstuffs that had been gathered were brought to the hall in the morning and sorted to make picking the right foods on the list easier.
This was the culmination of fundraising that Continue Reading
– 2016 Christmas Supplement inside with special greeting section;
– C.W. Sears School puts on their annual concert, enttiled “The Littlest Christmas Tree” – see Pictorial Page of the event;
– Tofield RCMP report: 91 year old man dies in collision on Hwy. 834; stolen trailer recovered; break and enters reported; and attempted fraud case;
– Opinion Page: Great community support for local fundraisers; Letter – The joy of Christmas still present; Holden man frustrated over fence;
– Loose Ends: Carol Livingstone discusses “A True Christmas Miracle:”
– Battle River Crowfoot MP Kevin Sorenson’s Christmas message and Parliamentary Report;
– 16/60 Hockey League: Kowyn Laschowski gets 7 points in unbeaten Tofield Tier 3 Novice win;
– Primary Care Network urges people to avoid falls by stepping carefully in winter;
– Ryley Christmas Light Up Contest winners and photos;
– Two-Page shop local advertising spread for Christmas – support your local businesses and this time of year!
-Beaver County Chronicle: County works on budget and planning with new information; Long-Term Care in Tofield donates to local Food Bank; County to consider bylaw for recreational vehicles as long-term dwellings;
– Also inside this edition: Two Page Business and Professional Directory; Real Estate for sale; Help Wanted advertising; Tofield and Area Church Directory; Classified and Blanket advertising;
Village of Ryley CAO Janet Winsnes is retiring next April and the village is actively seeking a replacement. Winsnes is retiring after working for the village since August 2014. Prior to that, she had a long standing position with the Beaver Foundation.
“We are beginning the search to replace our CAO,” said Ryley Mayor Lavonne Svenson. “We have engaged a consultant Continue Reading
The Tofield Titans held their annual Pat Donnon Memorial Pee Wee Tournament Dec. 9-11 at the Tofield Arena.
Participating teams included, in Group A, the Hinton Havoc, St. Paul Canadiens, NE Brave Raiders and Sherwood Park Storm; in Group B, Cold Lake Ice, Bonnyville Pontiacs, SWAT Knights and Tofield Titans.
The NE Brave Raiders beat Continue Reading
An attempted bank robbery at Holden ATB was thwarted when an employee refused to hand over any money upon demand. For Julianne Foster, who is the insurance agent at the KC&Co. Insurance and ATB Financial business, it was simply a matter of record when she told him “I don’t have any money.”
This was the truth, as Foster did not Continue Reading
– Tofield 4-H Turkey Bingo a huge success with full hall of bingo players;
– Opinion: Editorial – Desecration of Cenotaph a deplorable act; Letter – Time to switch from coal and other non renewable energy sources;
– Loose Ends columnist Carol Livingstone discusses “The Christmas Rush;”
– Christmas Hamper volunteer opportunities at the community hall in Tofield this Friday and Saturday;
– Hampers of Hope packed by volunteers from FCSS and XMas Hamper Program;
– Local business donates $500 to Tofield, Ryley and Area Food Bank;
– This Week on the Web: Polish Christmas ad tugs at heartstrings; Nordstrom sells out of $112 leather-wrapped rock; Guy plays Star Wars Imperial March on a stir stick; and Justin Trudeau scented candle;
– 16/16 Minor Hockey League report: Tofield Midgets down Lac la Biche 8-5 in comeback win;
– Tofield RCMP charge man in numerous property thefts – stolen trucks, trailers, long and handguns, tools and many other items found on rural Beaver County property;
– Community forum to inform public on ramifications of closing Vegreville Refugee and Citizenship Case Processing Centre;
– Reward offered for stolen historic plaques taken from local cenotaph;
– Beaver County Chronicle: New headquarters for Highway 14 Regional Water Services Commission;
– Also inside this edition of the Mercury: Two-page Christmas Local Shopping Guide; EXTRA ads from three sister papers in Lamont, Viking and Killam; Help Wanted Ads, Real Estate; Business and Professional Directory; Tofield and Area Church Directory; Blankets and Classifieds; Community Events, and much more!!!
Craig Neufeld, President of Tofield Minor Ball, was on hand at the River Cree in Edmonton on Nov. 26 to accept the Small Association of the Year Award from Base-ball Alberta.
An added bonus for the Tofield ball player, coach and avid baseball fan, was that he was presented the award by Toronto Blue Jays’ broadcast team Buck Martinez and Pat Tabler. Buck is the play-by-play announcer, former MLB catcher and former Blue Jays Manager, while Tabler is the colour commentator for the Jays, and a former MLB player who was a member of the 1992 World Series Champion Toronto Blue Jays.
Neufeld felt very fortunate to have been able to meet the personable Blue Jays broadcasters, especially since he was just elected to the president’s position this past summer.
“Jody Lutz is the past president, and she’s done a lot of the work that has brought Tofield Minor Ball back to life,” he said. Craig mentioned that it wasn’t that many years ago when there were only 30 kids registered in minor baseball. But, he said, when Lutz took over a few years ago the association began to re-gain its stature in town… FOR MORE SEE THE DEC 6/16 MERCURY
The culmination of the 2016 Tofield Winterfest celebrations on Saturday was the Christmas tree lighting ceremony following the parade downtown. Carolers sang Christmas songs, Tofield Mayor Harold Conquest welcomed everyone as county councillor Sieko Scott also greeted the crowd. People sang Christmas carols and cheered as Santa Claus officially pulled the switch to light up the tree. Children shared their treats with one another, went on hay wagon rides and enjoyed the family dance inside the hall. Please see Pictorial Pages and other related news on the weekend’s activities, including Breakfast with Santa, Stuff the Bus, C.W. Sears XMas Market and Chili Cook-off competition, all inside this edition!