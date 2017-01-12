– Tofield Atoms win in Vegreville 4-2 in 16/60 Minor Hockey League action update;

– Prevent falls with an annual eye exam, says Tofield optometrist;

– Opinion Page: Editorial – More rejigging of electoral boundaries in the works; Letter – Truth or consequences worries writer;

– Loose Ends columnist Carol Livingstone discusses “Things Not To Do,” in place of New Year’s resolutions;

– This Week on the Web: Extension for Google Chrome turns Trump photos into adorable kittens; Heroic effort to save skier dangling from ski lift; New Brunswick dog owner loses dog, receives ransom call for reward money;

– January Parliamentary Report from MP Kevin Sorenson urges young people to get involved in the 150th birthday of Canada in 2017;

– Frigid weather doesn’t stop an historic number of species recorded in the Tofield area for the 117th annual Christmas bird count;

– Let’s Talk Parks, Canada! Parks Canada public consultations start Jan. 9th;

– Frigid temperatures expected to diminish by this weekend;

– 2016 – A Year in Pictures shows some highlights of the year;

– Tofield and Area Health Foundation donates shower chair to hospital and Christmas party for Long Term Care;

– Beaver County Chronicle: Committee of the Whole discusses budget and roads; County responds to Modernized Municipal Government Act survey; Holden Lodge holds its Resident Christmas party with in-house entertainment and lunch;

– Also inside this week's edition of The Tofield Mercury: Real Estate advertising; Community events local and regional; Babies of 2016 Contest with a deadline of Jan. 31st – see paper for details!; Services, Business and Professional Directory; Tofield and Area Church Directory;