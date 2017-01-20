Ride for Dad returns to Tofield – this time includes luncheon
Tofield’s welcome last year impressed organizers of the Motorcycle Ride for Dad event so much that not only will the riders will be coming through again this year as a pit stop on their journey, but they will also be treated to lunch.
Tofield Mayor Harold Conquest said Continue Reading
Tofield Novice teams make tourney Finals
Tofield Novice 1 and 2 teams held their Tier 3 and Tier 5 tournament Jan. 13-15 at the Arena with lots of hockey action to enjoy.
Tier 3 included the Tofield Titans Novice 1, Fort Saskatchewan Rangers Novice 2B, Red Deer Thrive Hockey Novice B and Thorsby Novice 1.
Tier 5 included Tofield Titans Novice 2, Camrose Flyers Novice 4, Strathcona Continue Reading
Tofield mayor voices opposition to provincial carbon levy
Tofield Town Council met Jan. 9 with Mayor Harold Conquest in attendance along with councillors Barry Robinson, Deb Dueck and Bernie Perrot.
Under new business, council passed a motion to support a request from the Town of Whitecourt regarding opposition to the provincial carbon levy. It was moved by Dueck to refer this item to administration to draft a letter to the Premier of Alberta from the Tofield Mayor regarding this position.
The new carbon tax went into effect as of Jan. 1st and has already caused the price of fossil fuels to rise markedly.
In an interview last Friday, Mayor Harold Conquest said Continue Reading
Tofield RCMP report B&E charges, man shot in leg reveals little
During the past 2 weeks RCMP responded to 49 calls for service. Included is 9 motor vehicle collisions and 4 false alarms.
On January 1, 2017 RCMP and EMS attended a call of a male who had been shot.
On arrival, a 46-year-old male from Mundare area was located with a single gun shot wound to the lower leg. The male was taken to the hospital via STARS air ambulance.
The male’s injuries are severe but Continue Reading
Grade 9 students distribute gifts in “Operation Elderly”
A local business got into the Christmas spirit last month in such a way that local seniors in the lodge and villa were given gifts for the holidays.
“Operation Elderly” took place at the V&S Store, explained Metieke Hare, and was done in conjunction with some caring students from Tofield’s Grade 9 Class.
“Customers had the chance to purchase a star off the tree for the elderly at the Tofield Lodge and Sunshine Villa,” said Metieke. “The stars had gift wishes on them.
“After customers purchased items, a group of kids from Grade 9 in Tofield School … FOR MORE SEE THE JAN 10/16 MERCURY
New home for FCSS found in Tofield
Family Community and Support Services (FCSS) for Tofield, Ryley and Beaver County West has a new home.
Over the holidays, FCSS moved from a privately owned building it had occupied for decades to the second floor of the Tofield Administration building. Anyone entering the reception area can see pleasant outdoor scenery from large windows in the adjacent offices, adding to the ambience of the place.
As well as the reception, there are Continue Reading
