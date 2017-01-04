Dodds Coal Mine south of Ryley experienced a run on its coal supplies last month as the Jan. 1 deadline for the implementation of Alberta’s new carbon tax loomed.
“We’ve doubled what we normally sell in the month of December,” said office manager Carlene Wetthuhn. “We’ve been pretty busy the whole month.”
The people lining up represent Alberta coal users, which are the only ones affected by the new carbon tax. Those coming from other parts of the country are not charged the tax because the consumption does not take place in this province, she explained.
The mine sells its coal at a flat rate of between $42 to $47 per tonne. However, the carbon levy Continue Reading →
Susan Kushnir noticed one day that her beaver ornament was missing and assumed it was stolen.
But last Tuesday, the beaver was on her front step with a photo album of the places it had travelled in eastern Canada.
The surprised Ryley resident read the attached note, which said: “Hello! I hope you don’t mind but your friendly beaver seemed like the perfect travel buddy.
“Leaving from home, we went to Continue Reading →
Jenny Schultz is very proud of her daughter Nadia, 15, for the tremendous effort she put in to help the less fortunate before Christmas.
Jenny said Nadia “really wanted to make a difference this year so she made a plan and executed it wonderfully.” She did that by putting a message on a local Facebook page explaining that she wanted to collect bottles and other donations for the Mustard Seed Foundation.
“The response Continue Reading →
– Opinion Page: Editorial – Fortitude and strength like Churchill’s needed for 2017; Letter – New Year’s message from Her Majesty the Queen on Canada’s 150th anniversary year;
– Loose Ends columnist Carol Livingstone discusses the Chinese New Year in “Roosters Crow, Roosters Strut:”
– Tofield Midgets make comeback to tie Vegreville in 16/60 Minor Hockey League action;
– Village of Holden council discusses electoral boundary review, program to encourage business startups and Beaver Municipal Solutions steering committee;
– This Week on the Web: Hawaiian shelter ends 2016 on a positive note; 2016 the movie trailer sure to hit close to home; Smoke alarm caroling may not be best idea; and Coin stacker goes viral for mindboggling physics-defying creation;
– Primary Care Network made big strides in 2016;
– The Beaver County Chronicle insert: County does not declare agriculture disaster – will meet with agriculture minister instead;
– Open Farm Days 2016 a record breaking success;
– Babies of 2016 Contest – Did you have a baby in 2016? If so, enter the Tofield Mercury contest to be part of a Babies of 2016 feature for free! Deadline for entries is Jan. 27, 2017. See the Mercury for full details!
– Here’s what else is in this week’s Mercury: Business and Professional Pages, Help Wanted Ads, Classifieds, Blanket Advertising, Real Estate, Community Events, Tofield and Area Church Directory; the 9th Annual Full Page Ad Blowout with unprecedented industry leading savings.
A Tofield curler has been recognized for his many years of volunteerism in the curling community.
Dave Schultz was honoured at the Northern Alberta Curling Association (NACA) Awards Night on June 4th. He has been Continue Reading →
The Elk Island School Board of Trustees voted Dec. 15 to approve a motion to consider the closure of Ministik School.
A notice on the Elk Island Public School’s website stated that the motion triggers the start of a process outlined in Board Policy 15, Program Reduction and School Closure, and Continue Reading →
Industrious volunteers for the Community Christmas Hamper Program gathered Friday afternoon at the Community Hall in Tofield to put together some Christmas magic for people needing a gift of some good food over the holidays.
The packing began in earnest after all the foodstuffs that had been gathered were brought to the hall in the morning and sorted to make picking the right foods on the list easier.
This was the culmination of fundraising that Continue Reading →
– 2016 Christmas Supplement inside with special greeting section;
– C.W. Sears School puts on their annual concert, enttiled “The Littlest Christmas Tree” – see Pictorial Page of the event;
– Tofield RCMP report: 91 year old man dies in collision on Hwy. 834; stolen trailer recovered; break and enters reported; and attempted fraud case;
– Opinion Page: Great community support for local fundraisers; Letter – The joy of Christmas still present; Holden man frustrated over fence;
– Loose Ends: Carol Livingstone discusses “A True Christmas Miracle:”
– Battle River Crowfoot MP Kevin Sorenson’s Christmas message and Parliamentary Report;
– 16/60 Hockey League: Kowyn Laschowski gets 7 points in unbeaten Tofield Tier 3 Novice win;
– Primary Care Network urges people to avoid falls by stepping carefully in winter;
– Ryley Christmas Light Up Contest winners and photos;
– Two-Page shop local advertising spread for Christmas – support your local businesses and this time of year!
-Beaver County Chronicle: County works on budget and planning with new information; Long-Term Care in Tofield donates to local Food Bank; County to consider bylaw for recreational vehicles as long-term dwellings;
– Also inside this edition: Two Page Business and Professional Directory; Real Estate for sale; Help Wanted advertising; Tofield and Area Church Directory; Classified and Blanket advertising;
Village of Ryley CAO Janet Winsnes is retiring next April and the village is actively seeking a replacement. Winsnes is retiring after working for the village since August 2014. Prior to that, she had a long standing position with the Beaver Foundation.
“We are beginning the search to replace our CAO,” said Ryley Mayor Lavonne Svenson. “We have engaged a consultant Continue Reading →
The Tofield Titans held their annual Pat Donnon Memorial Pee Wee Tournament Dec. 9-11 at the Tofield Arena.
Participating teams included, in Group A, the Hinton Havoc, St. Paul Canadiens, NE Brave Raiders and Sherwood Park Storm; in Group B, Cold Lake Ice, Bonnyville Pontiacs, SWAT Knights and Tofield Titans.
The NE Brave Raiders beat Continue Reading →