Did you or someone you know have a baby in 2016? Submit your baby’s photo, name, parents, and date of birth for the Babies of 2016 and you will be entered into a random draw for a $50 Tofield IGA gift card plus a gift from the Tofield Mercury and a free portrait session & an 8×10 print with Carla Lehman Photography! Publishing date is January 31.
Call 780-662-4046, Email adsmercury@gmail.com, stop by our office on Main Street in Tofield, or mail with payment to PO Box 150, Tofield, AB, T0B 4J0
During the past 2 weeks RCMP responded to 49 calls for service. Included is 9 motor vehicle collisions and 4 false alarms.
On January 1, 2017 RCMP and EMS attended a call of a male who had been shot.
On arrival, a 46-year-old male from Mundare area was located with a single gun shot wound to the lower leg. The male was taken to the hospital via STARS air ambulance.
The male’s injuries are severe but Continue Reading →
A local business got into the Christmas spirit last month in such a way that local seniors in the lodge and villa were given gifts for the holidays.
“Operation Elderly” took place at the V&S Store, explained Metieke Hare, and was done in conjunction with some caring students from Tofield’s Grade 9 Class.
“Customers had the chance to purchase a star off the tree for the elderly at the Tofield Lodge and Sunshine Villa,” said Metieke. “The stars had gift wishes on them.
“After customers purchased items, a group of kids from Grade 9 in Tofield School … FOR MORE SEE THE JAN 10/16 MERCURY
Family Community and Support Services (FCSS) for Tofield, Ryley and Beaver County West has a new home.
Over the holidays, FCSS moved from a privately owned building it had occupied for decades to the second floor of the Tofield Administration building. Anyone entering the reception area can see pleasant outdoor scenery from large windows in the adjacent offices, adding to the ambience of the place.
As well as the reception, there are Continue Reading →
– Tofield Atoms win in Vegreville 4-2 in 16/60 Minor Hockey League action update;
– Prevent falls with an annual eye exam, says Tofield optometrist;
– Opinion Page: Editorial – More rejigging of electoral boundaries in the works; Letter – Truth or consequences worries writer;
– Loose Ends columnist Carol Livingstone discusses “Things Not To Do,” in place of New Year’s resolutions;
– This Week on the Web: Extension for Google Chrome turns Trump photos into adorable kittens; Heroic effort to save skier dangling from ski lift; New Brunswick dog owner loses dog, receives ransom call for reward money;
– January Parliamentary Report from MP Kevin Sorenson urges young people to get involved in the 150th birthday of Canada in 2017;
– Frigid weather doesn’t stop an historic number of species recorded in the Tofield area for the 117th annual Christmas bird count;
– Let’s Talk Parks, Canada! Parks Canada public consultations start Jan. 9th;
– Frigid temperatures expected to diminish by this weekend;
– 2016 – A Year in Pictures shows some highlights of the year;
– Tofield and Area Health Foundation donates shower chair to hospital and Christmas party for Long Term Care;
– Beaver County Chronicle: Committee of the Whole discusses budget and roads; County responds to Modernized Municipal Government Act survey; Holden Lodge holds its Resident Christmas party with in-house entertainment and lunch;
– Also inside this week’s edition of The Tofield Mercury: Real Estate advertising; Community events local and regional; Babies of 2016 Contest with a deadline of Jan. 31st – see paper for details!; Services, Business and Professional Directory; Tofield and Area Church Directory; The 9th Annual Full Page Ad Blowout for Jan. 31 and Feb. 7 issues – 50 per cent off full page advertising; Classified and Blanket advertising; EXTRA ads from sister papers in Killam/Sedgewick, Viking and Lamont; and much more!!!
Dodds Coal Mine south of Ryley experienced a run on its coal supplies last month as the Jan. 1 deadline for the implementation of Alberta’s new carbon tax loomed.
“We’ve doubled what we normally sell in the month of December,” said office manager Carlene Wetthuhn. “We’ve been pretty busy the whole month.”
The people lining up represent Alberta coal users, which are the only ones affected by the new carbon tax. Those coming from other parts of the country are not charged the tax because the consumption does not take place in this province, she explained.
The mine sells its coal at a flat rate of between $42 to $47 per tonne. However, the carbon levy Continue Reading →
Susan Kushnir noticed one day that her beaver ornament was missing and assumed it was stolen.
But last Tuesday, the beaver was on her front step with a photo album of the places it had travelled in eastern Canada.
The surprised Ryley resident read the attached note, which said: “Hello! I hope you don’t mind but your friendly beaver seemed like the perfect travel buddy.
“Leaving from home, we went to Continue Reading →
Jenny Schultz is very proud of her daughter Nadia, 15, for the tremendous effort she put in to help the less fortunate before Christmas.
Jenny said Nadia “really wanted to make a difference this year so she made a plan and executed it wonderfully.” She did that by putting a message on a local Facebook page explaining that she wanted to collect bottles and other donations for the Mustard Seed Foundation.
“The response Continue Reading →
– Opinion Page: Editorial – Fortitude and strength like Churchill’s needed for 2017; Letter – New Year’s message from Her Majesty the Queen on Canada’s 150th anniversary year;
– Loose Ends columnist Carol Livingstone discusses the Chinese New Year in “Roosters Crow, Roosters Strut:”
– Tofield Midgets make comeback to tie Vegreville in 16/60 Minor Hockey League action;
– Village of Holden council discusses electoral boundary review, program to encourage business startups and Beaver Municipal Solutions steering committee;
– This Week on the Web: Hawaiian shelter ends 2016 on a positive note; 2016 the movie trailer sure to hit close to home; Smoke alarm caroling may not be best idea; and Coin stacker goes viral for mindboggling physics-defying creation;
– Primary Care Network made big strides in 2016;
– The Beaver County Chronicle insert: County does not declare agriculture disaster – will meet with agriculture minister instead;
– Open Farm Days 2016 a record breaking success;
– Babies of 2016 Contest – Did you have a baby in 2016? If so, enter the Tofield Mercury contest to be part of a Babies of 2016 feature for free! Deadline for entries is Jan. 27, 2017. See the Mercury for full details!
– Here’s what else is in this week’s Mercury: Business and Professional Pages, Help Wanted Ads, Classifieds, Blanket Advertising, Real Estate, Community Events, Tofield and Area Church Directory; the 9th Annual Full Page Ad Blowout with unprecedented industry leading savings.
A Tofield curler has been recognized for his many years of volunteerism in the curling community.
Dave Schultz was honoured at the Northern Alberta Curling Association (NACA) Awards Night on June 4th. He has been Continue Reading →