Tofield Pee Wees host home tournament – play in B Finals Sunday evening

The Tofield Titans held their annual Pat Donnon Memorial Pee Wee Tournament Dec. 9-11 at the Tofield Arena.

Participating teams included, in Group A, the Hinton Havoc, St. Paul Canadiens, NE Brave Raiders and Sherwood Park Storm; in Group B, Cold Lake Ice, Bonnyville Pontiacs, SWAT Knights and Tofield Titans.

The NE Brave Raiders beat the Hinton Havoc team with a score of 5-2 to win the Group A Championship Sunday.

The SWAT Knights beat the Tofield Titans team with a score of 4-2 to win the Group B Championship…

For more see the Dec. 13/16 Mercury