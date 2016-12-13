Ryley CAO gives notice – village resurrects Ryley Christmas Light Up Contest

Village of Ryley CAO Janet Winsnes is retiring next April and the village is actively seeking a replacement. Winsnes is retiring after working for the village since August 2014. Prior to that, she had a long standing position with the Beaver Foundation.

“We are beginning the search to replace our CAO,” said Ryley Mayor Lavonne Svenson. “We have engaged a consultant to assist in this important search.

“Since Janet has been generous in her notice to retire, we plan to be thorough in this search. We have appreciated her service to the community and most especially her passion for the success of the village.”

The village has brought back the Ryley Christmas Light Up Contest so residents can get in on the fun with their decorations…

