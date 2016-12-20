Here’s what else is making news in the Dec. 20, 2016 edition of The Tofield Mercury, on news stands now!

– 2016 Christmas Supplement inside with special greeting section;

– C.W. Sears School puts on their annual concert, enttiled “The Littlest Christmas Tree” – see Pictorial Page of the event;

– Tofield RCMP report: 91 year old man dies in collision on Hwy. 834; stolen trailer recovered; break and enters reported; and attempted fraud case;

– Opinion Page: Great community support for local fundraisers; Letter – The joy of Christmas still present; Holden man frustrated over fence;

– Loose Ends: Carol Livingstone discusses “A True Christmas Miracle:”

– Battle River Crowfoot MP Kevin Sorenson’s Christmas message and Parliamentary Report;

– 16/60 Hockey League: Kowyn Laschowski gets 7 points in unbeaten Tofield Tier 3 Novice win;

– Primary Care Network urges people to avoid falls by stepping carefully in winter;

– Ryley Christmas Light Up Contest winners and photos;

– Ryley Christmas Light Up Contest winners and photos;

-Beaver County Chronicle: County works on budget and planning with new information; Long-Term Care in Tofield donates to local Food Bank; County to consider bylaw for recreational vehicles as long-term dwellings;

