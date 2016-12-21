Numbers up over last year as 108 hampers go out to families at Christmas

Industrious volunteers for the Community Christmas Hamper Program gathered Friday afternoon at the Community Hall in Tofield to put together some Christmas magic for people needing a gift of some good food over the holidays.

The packing began in earnest after all the foodstuffs that had been gathered were brought to the hall in the morning and sorted to make picking the right foods on the list easier.

This was the culmination of fundraising that had taken place over the last month or so of money, food and gifts for distribution through a list compiled by FCSS.

That included the Breakfast with Santa and Stuff the Bus fundraisers that took place Dec. 3 during Tofield’s Winterest… FOR MORE SEE THE DEC 20/16 MERCURY