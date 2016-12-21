Dave Schultz receives volunteer award from Northern Alberta Curling Association

A Tofield curler has been recognized for his many years of volunteerism in the curling community.

Dave Schultz was honoured at the Northern Alberta Curling Association (NACA) Awards Night on June 4th. He has been a member of the Tofield Curling Club since 1974, where he was the club’s director and president for many years.

Schultz participated in the larger curling sphere as Zone ll representative for NACA for 26 years. He curled in the men’s and mixed bonspiels at the Northerns.

Schultz volunteered for provincial events and at the Briars on the Canadian level.

Tofield Curling Club President Lyle Heiberg tells the story of Schultz actually starting out as a basketball player… FOR MORE SEE THE DEC 20/16 MERCURY