Here’s what else is making news at The Tofield Mercury’s first edition of the New Year, Jan. 3, 2017, on news stands now!

– Opinion Page: Editorial – Fortitude and strength like Churchill’s needed for 2017; Letter – New Year’s message from Her Majesty the Queen on Canada’s 150th anniversary year;

– Loose Ends columnist Carol Livingstone discusses the Chinese New Year in “Roosters Crow, Roosters Strut:”

– Tofield Midgets make comeback to tie Vegreville in 16/60 Minor Hockey League action;

– Village of Holden council discusses electoral boundary review, program to encourage business startups and Beaver Municipal Solutions steering committee;

– This Week on the Web: Hawaiian shelter ends 2016 on a positive note; 2016 the movie trailer sure to hit close to home; Smoke alarm caroling may not be best idea; and Coin stacker goes viral for mindboggling physics-defying creation;

– Primary Care Network made big strides in 2016;

– The Beaver County Chronicle insert: County does not declare agriculture disaster – will meet with agriculture minister instead;

– Open Farm Days 2016 a record breaking success;

