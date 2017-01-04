Tofield teen makes a difference fundraising for Mustard Seed

Jenny Schultz is very proud of her daughter Nadia, 15, for the tremendous effort she put in to help the less fortunate before Christmas.

Jenny said Nadia “really wanted to make a difference this year so she made a plan and executed it wonderfully.” She did that by putting a message on a local Facebook page explaining that she wanted to collect bottles and other donations for the Mustard Seed Foundation.

“The response from the community was very heartwarming,” said Jenny.

In all, Nadia collected 2,560 bottles and, including $165 in cash donations, took in $471.75. She spent over three hours collecting bottles and made three trips to the bottle depot to exchange them for cash….

