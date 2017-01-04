Beaver ornament returned after travelling the Maritimes

Susan Kushnir noticed one day that her beaver ornament was missing and assumed it was stolen.

But last Tuesday, the beaver was on her front step with a photo album of the places it had travelled in eastern Canada.

The surprised Ryley resident read the attached note, which said: “Hello! I hope you don’t mind but your friendly beaver seemed like the perfect travel buddy.

“Leaving from home, we went to the Edmonton Airport, stopped in Montreal before landing in Moncton, NB. Off we went to Nova Scotia exploring the country side, seeing family and looking for property.

After all that, we ran away to P.E.I. to get married, all with the little beaver in tow. A couple more days in Nova Scotia before heading back on a plane home but not before a layover in Toronto. We hope you enjoy the pictures!"