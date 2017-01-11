New home for FCSS found in Tofield

Family Community and Support Services (FCSS) for Tofield, Ryley and Beaver County West has a new home.

Over the holidays, FCSS moved from a privately owned building it had occupied for decades to the second floor of the Tofield Administration building. Anyone entering the reception area can see pleasant outdoor scenery from large windows in the adjacent offices, adding to the ambience of the place.

As well as the reception, there are four offices made with the help of renovations by the Town of Tofield for $20,000. Two of the offices will be used by FCSS staff.

The other two offices will be occupied part time by a child and adolescent therapist; an individual, family and couples counsellor; and an addiction counsellor. A probation officer and TIPS (Teaching Independent Parent Skills) counsellor may also be coming on board in the near future.

When it became clear the social service agency would have to relocate, there was great concern whether…

