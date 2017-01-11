Grade 9 students distribute gifts in “Operation Elderly”

A local business got into the Christmas spirit last month in such a way that local seniors in the lodge and villa were given gifts for the holidays.

“Operation Elderly” took place at the V&S Store, explained Metieke Hare, and was done in conjunction with some caring students from Tofield’s Grade 9 Class.

“Customers had the chance to purchase a star off the tree for the elderly at the Tofield Lodge and Sunshine Villa,” said Metieke. “The stars had gift wishes on them.

“After customers purchased items, a group of kids from Grade 9 in Tofield School … FOR MORE SEE THE JAN 10/16 MERCURY