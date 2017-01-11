Tofield RCMP report B&E charges, man shot in leg reveals little

During the past 2 weeks RCMP responded to 49 calls for service. Included is 9 motor vehicle collisions and 4 false alarms.

On January 1, 2017 RCMP and EMS attended a call of a male who had been shot.

On arrival, a 46-year-old male from Mundare area was located with a single gun shot wound to the lower leg. The male was taken to the hospital via STARS air ambulance.

The male’s injuries are severe but he is in stable condition and the injury is not life threatening.

The male was questioned as to what had happened but he was unable to provide very many details. RCMP are following up with some leads as to who is involved in the incident.

On January 1, 2016 RCMP were called and advised of a theft of a motor vehicle from a residence in Beaver County. The caller reports his Dodge Ram was stolen from his residence overnight. The following day, Edmonton Police Service had located … FOR MORE SEE THE JAN 10/16 MERCURY