Here’s what else is making news in the Jan. 17, 2017 edition of The Tofield Mercury, on news stands now!!

– Tofield Mayor predicts better economic times in 2017 – Plans underway for celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday;

– Tofield RCMP lay charges in assault, possession of stolen property and other offences;

– Strathcona County RCMP investigate stolen memorial plaques;

– Opinion: Political and social systems require overhaul in order to give regular working people a chance to get ahead; Letter: Reconsider carbon tax Premier Notley – Mayor;

– Loose Ends columnist Carol Livingstone discusses the meaning of useless words like “Absquatulation;”

– This Week on the Web: Man barricades in house over a stolen bit of grilled cheese; Traditional tattoo artist in high demand; Whitehorse mayor learns traditional Sikh dance, goes viral; and Life-sized lego blocks for every adult’s dream;

– 16/60 Minor Hockey League’s local results and standings;

– The Tofield Mercury’s Babies of 2016 Contest celebrates babies born in 2016 in the Jan. 31st issue. Deadline for entries is Jan. 27th at noon;

– Full Page Ad Blowout Sale for Jan. 31 and Feb. 7 issues – Unprecedented industry leading savings of 50 per cent off;

– 2-Page Business and Professional Directory for all your service needs;

– No Robbie Burns Night to be held at Tofield Legion this year;

– Whiteout conditions hit the area when windstorm blows through region;

– Tofield Novice 1 and 2 teams hold their annual tournament – three pages of coverage;

– Beaver County Chronicle: 56 Nootka Cadets hold Annual Mess Dinner – Presented with $1,000 from Beaver Municipal Chairman Ron Yarham; Beaver County rated 14th out of 69 municipalities for lowest spending per capita; Canada’s Agriculture Day to be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 16;

– Also inside this edition: Community events, real estate sales, help wanted; classified and blanket advertising; Tofield and Area Church Directory; EXTRA advertising from sister papers in Lamont, Viking and Sedgewick/Killam, and much more!