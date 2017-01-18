Tofield mayor voices opposition to provincial carbon levy

Tofield Town Council met Jan. 9 with Mayor Harold Conquest in attendance along with councillors Barry Robinson, Deb Dueck and Bernie Perrot.

Under new business, council passed a motion to support a request from the Town of Whitecourt regarding opposition to the provincial carbon levy. It was moved by Dueck to refer this item to administration to draft a letter to the Premier of Alberta from the Tofield Mayor regarding this position.

The new carbon tax went into effect as of Jan. 1st and has already caused the price of fossil fuels to rise markedly.

In an interview last Friday, Mayor Harold Conquest said he has already signed and sent the letter to Premier Rachel Notley. The letter reads: “Madame Premier, I write to you on behalf of Tofield Town Council, our residents, business owners. Volunteer groups and non-profit organizations. The intent of this letter is to express our grave concern regarding the impact of the newly introduced carbon levy program.

As aforementioned, this program will directly impact our community, as well as our