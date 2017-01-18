Ride for Dad returns to Tofield – this time includes luncheon

Tofield’s welcome last year impressed organizers of the Motorcycle Ride for Dad event so much that not only will the riders will be coming through again this year as a pit stop on their journey, but they will also be treated to lunch.

Tofield Mayor Harold Conquest said this means the event, which raises funds in the fight against prostate cancer, could potentially be a featured stop for another five years.

Assistant CAO for the Town of Tofield Jeff Edwards, who is also Vice-President for the Tofield and District Chamber of Commerce, made the announcement at the Chamber’s monthly meeting January 11. Edwards said the event will be coming through Tofield on Saturday, June 10th this year. “Last year the ride brought over 500 riders to Tofield,” he said.

That 2016 run through Tofield came on a day of drenching rains which limited the number of riders. However, the overwhelming consensus was that the riders were pleased with the reception they received as they stopped in front of the town administration building for refreshments and a rest stop.

