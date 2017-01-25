Here’s what else is making news in the Jan. 24, 2017 edition of The Tofield Mercury, on news stands now!

– Two public meetings scheduled on possible Ministik School closure;

– Opinion: Farmers face ever increasing costs, deserve support; Letter: County suggests returning carbon levy for green projects;

– Loose Ends: columnist Carol Livingstone discusses that “Darned Duvet” in her latest column;

– This Week on the Web: Alberta Dad builds ultimate winter playground in backyard; Georgia girl becomes honorary librarian; Woman wakes up after being taken off life support;

– Village of Holden gets new Community Peace Officer to enforce local bylaws; Village considers some form of public behaviour bylaw; Special Holden Council meeting deals with planning documents, release of BESC funds;

– Tofield RCMP report stolen trucks, charges of forcible confinement and assault, possession of prohibited firearms;

– Tofield Tier 5 Atoms shutout Camrose 6-0;

– AHS warns public respiratory virus spreading quickly – double the number of outbreaks over last year’s entire season;

– Tofield Legion starts new fun night for entire family second and fourth Thursdays of the month;

– Police and firefighters to face off in hockey battle at Tofield Arena Feb. 11;

– Beaver County Chronicle: County reconsiders helping ratepayers get rid of beaver; County council releases 2014-2016 BESC capital funds, states Viking Carena’s 2017 operating deficit of $340,723 is too high and must be brought down;

– Also inside this edition: Local community events; real estate sales – homes and farmland; Final week to enter the Babies of 2016 contest; Tofield and Area Church Directory; Business and Professional Directory; Classified ads from Lamont, Viking, Tofield and Flagstaff; Blanket ads from around the province; Jan. 31 and Feb. 7 full page blowout offer of 50 per cent off for full page advertising; and much more!!!