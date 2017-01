More individuals and families than ever before relied on the help of those working for the Christmas Hamper Program in 2016.

And even more money was raised to rise to the challenge of giving out 108 Christmas Hampers last December, up from 100 in 2015.

In 2016, $7,606 were raised including Stuff the Bus Hampers of Hope, IGA matching funds and the revenues from the Breakfast with Santa event.

"We do want to thank everyone for their support …