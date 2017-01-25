Tofield Figure Skating Club gets competitive edge with national training centre coach

Local figure skaters are getting a helping hand from a national organization focusing on giving grass roots level skaters a competitive edge.

Local coach Tracey Zilkie is excited that an official from the National Training Centre is coming out to the Tofield Arena to give pointers to her group of skaters.

“Tofield Skating Club has recently caught the attention of National Training Centre board member Carla Stoltz,” said Zilkie. Stoltz is a Level 3, Partial Level 4, certified national/international coach and has worked with well known competitive skaters such as Emmanuel Sandu, Kevin Reynolds, Jeremy Ten, Sara Tambura and many more.

Prior to coming to Alberta, she coached out of Champs International and has had a wide range of success both provincially and nationally, and toured all over the world. As a member of the Alberta Section Committee, Stoltz came out to Tofield last Friday afternoon to work with … FOR MORE SEE THE JAN 24/17 MERCURY