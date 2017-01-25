Equity Industrial Park’s southern half given eco-friendly zoning for solar and other renewable energy

The county is fostering renewable energy alternatives with an amendment to its Land Use Bylaw allowing rural residents some options.

After a public hearing Jan. 18, Beaver County passed an amendment that allows smaller solar collectors on roofs, wall or ground areas as a permitted use in all districts.

Larger collectors mounted to the ground will be a discretionary use in agricultural, country residential and urban general districts.

Solar farms with panels covering an acre or more will be a permitted use in rural industrial, landfill and composting, and low impact eco-friendly district areas.

The county has also opened up for a permitted use building facilities for natural or renewable resources like wind, geothermal and bio-fuels as a discretionary use in agricultural and… FOR MORE SEE THE JAN 24/17 MERCURY