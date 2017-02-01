Here’s what else is making news in the Jan. 31, 2017 edition of the Tofield Mercury, on news stands now!

– Opinion Page – Editorial: Distracted driving a serious problem; Letter: February is Distracted Driving Awareness Month;
– Loose Ends columnist Carol Livingstone discusses “Faith Driving” in this week’s offering;
– Free weight management sessions open to local residents;
– Tofield RCMP report stolen equipment and recent Checkstop;
– 16/60 Hockey League results: Tofield Midgets win two in Fort McMurray;
– Holden Lodge hosts District Crib Tournament Jan. 21;
– Ryley Mayor addresses bylaw enforcement issue;
– Great curling action at the Tofield Mixed Bonspiel;
– Jr. Boys Basketball pits Tofield versus Ryley;
– This Week on the Web: Video of an Iguana running from snakes; Ellen DeGeneres’ producer takes on L.A. Kings; and Ticket from EPS sparks outrage across the globe;
– Tofield Initiation/Tom Thumb host tournament;
– Babies of 2016 – 2-Page Spread of adorable baby photos!
– Beaver County Chronicle: County takes in $157,000 in fines in 2016;
– Also inside this edition: Real Estate listings; Help Wanted Ads; Sweetheart Draw now underway; Tofield and Area Church Directory; Legal Notices; Business and Professional Directory; Classifieds and Blanket advertising; and much more!!!