Tofield’s Initiation/Tom Thumb host fun tournament

Family and friends gathered at the Tofield Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29 to watch the local Initiation and Tom Thumbs jointly host their annual tournament.

The adorable youngsters were full of fun as they played with great gusto against their competitors.

The Tom Thumb teams that participated in the tournament included Tofield Titans, Strathcona Autobots, Strathcona Mightly Mighty Hawks and Beaumont.

The Initiation teams included the Tofield Titans, Strathcona Warriors 2, Strathcona Warriors 5 and Devon Drillers.

Out in the lobby, tables were filled with raffle draws to add to the fun.

This is the final tournament of the season for the Tofield Minor Hockey Association.

For lots of photos of the event see two-page spread in this week’s Mercury!