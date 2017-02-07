Here’s what else is making news in the Feb. 7, 2017 edition of The Tofield Mercury, on news stands now!

– Holden Lodge fire contained to dryer – seniors praised for courage and cooperation;

– Opinion Page: Editorial – Fate of Ministik School hangs in the balance; Letter – Camrose PCN speaks to physician move to Kalyna;

– Loose Ends columnist Carol Livingstone discusses “Organized Chaos;”

– 16/60 Minor Hockey news: Evan Suchy scores 6 in Atoms win over New Serepta;

– Tofield RCMP help out during fire at Holden Lodge – deal with suspicious vehicles and break-ins last week;

– Strathcona County RCMP warn residents to lock vehicles when warming them up;

– Hon. Kevin Sorenson, MP, Battle River-Crowfoot Parliamentary Report: Reconvening in Ottawa;

– Ministik School holds it annual Winter Fling fun night;

– Beaver County Chronicle: Lindbrook transfer station site for recycling pilot project; Railway crossing issues at Viking discussed by county;

