Public meetings on possible Ministik School closure start this week

One of two public meetings on the fate of Ministik School is scheduled for Tuesday this week (Feb. 7), with the other set for Wednesday, Feb. 15. Both will be held at the Ministik School.

Coordinating the effort to save the school is Pauline Gurnett, who has three children attending the school. Tammy Reil has two children and Karla Hope has one at the school, with another due to enter kindergarten next fall.

Hope’s son, Judah, 4, is a familiar face in the school already, and wants to attend Ministik.

“He’s excited,” says Hope. “He’s looking forward to coming. He knows lots of kids already.”

She said it speaks to the supportive community atmosphere of the school. The family moved here two years ago with the school only 10 km away, which she called “extremely important.”

When they came for a school tour, Principal Bill Suter … for more see the Feb. 7/17 Mercury