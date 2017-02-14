Here’s what else is making news in the Feb. 14, 2017 edition of The Tofield Mercury, on news stands now!

– Baby of 2016 Contest Winner – Maci Lynn Campbell with parents and brother receive gifts;
– 2017 Sweetheart Contest Winner – Barry Prince, entered by his wife, Maureen, wins prizes from participating businesses;
– Opinion Page: Editorial – Ministik parents hear a different reason for closing their school; Letter – Bullying at school hurtful and unacceptable, says parent;
– Loose Ends columnist Carol LIvingstone is “Seeking Comfort” in her latest offering;
– Tofield and Area Health Foundation hosts Valentine’s Gala;
– Holden Crop Management locates new business one mile east of village;
– 16/60 Hockey results: Tofield Novice Parker Stewart-Cantin has 7-goal game;
– Census reveals population drop in local towns and villages – Beaver County’s population rose by over 200 in five years;
– This Week on the Web: Girl from Spruce Grove finds comfort with rescue dog; Video footage shows husband save suicidal wife by the ponytail; Peculiar parking ticket causes laughter in courtroom;
– Tofield RCMP and staff compete in Battle of the Badges hockey game with Tofield firefighters;
– Louie DeBrusk drops the puck in Battle of the Badges;
– Also inside this edition of the Mercury: Business and Professional Directory; Help Wanted Ads; EXTRA ads from sister newspapers in Lamont, Viking and Flagstaff County; Tofield and Area Church Directory; Real Estate sales; Community Events; Classified and Blanket Alberta advertising; and much more!!!