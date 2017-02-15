Arena filled to the rafters at Battle of the Badges: Louie DeBrusk drops puck

A truly fun event pitting local RCMP members and firefighters against one another in a hockey match-up called the “Battle of the Badges” drew an arena filled crowd Saturday afternoon in Tofield.

The official puck drop was completed by former Edmonton Oiler Louie DeBrusk, and the game took off with both teams playing hard for three 25-minute periods.

The event was a fundraiser for several causes, including the Tofield Lions (ticket sales), Tofield Minor Hockey (concession), 4-H Bits ‘n Spurs Horse Club and local Food Bank (silent auction) and Beaver County Victim Services (50/50 ticket sales).

Live auctions were held during intermissions with DeBrusk and Jonathan Toews jerseys, an alumni print, and trailer being auctioned off from centre ice.

