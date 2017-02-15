Board changes meeting format after Ministik parents call it “manipulative”

A crowd openly rebelled against the format laid down by the Elk Island Public School (EIPS) for a meeting Feb. 7 on the possible closure of Ministik School.

“We’re not little children,” said Gordon Falk. “This feels manipulative,” to loud clapping and cheers from those filling the school’s gymnasium.

Called a “divide and conquer” tactic by the parents, the format broke up the crowd in the packed gymnasium into four sessions in smaller classrooms.

Falk called the coloured cutout style used to distribute information “condescending. This just feels like divide and conquer. The whole gym is saying that.”

Leah Brignolio-Todd fought against a previous attempt to close the school in 2002 when she was president of the then parent council. She said meetings were also held at that time, but were quite different in nature. "This is so controlling," she said. "This is unbelievable. This is …"