Here’s what else is making news in the Feb. 21, 2017 edition of The Tofield Mercury, on news stands now!

– Village of Ryley solicitors write letter to the public stating the village “has gone out of its way” for elderly man with $4,000 painting bill who sold his house to pay it;

– Letters to the Editor: Paint/lawn bill for bylaw enforcement in Ryley “exhorbitant;” Sad that nobody in small village helped elderly man who couldn’t paint his house as ordered;

– Parliamentary Report by Battle River-Crowfoot MP Kevin Sorenson – Liberals take away tax credit from armed forces troops;

– Loose Ends columnist Carol Livingstone states: “I’d Rather Believe in Zombies;”

– 16/60 Minor Hockey Report: Tofield Tier 5 Atoms finish Interlock season unbeaten;

– Tofield Quilters sew for charity during 150th Canada challenge;

– Family literacy celebrated with libraries and seniors;

– Beaver County holds regular meeting Feb. 14 – motions passed on roads, BMS, waterline study and more; May the forage be with you and your herd;

