Public outrage over elder abuse charge – Outpouring of sympathy from people on social media

Bill Yarmovich is the elderly man who is being defended by the Elder Advocates of Alberta Society against what the society is calling “virulent ongoing elder abuse.”

His story has caused a stir in media outlets and gone viral over the Internet.

He has received an outpouring of sympathy for his position on local social websites as people expressed their outrage over his situation.

Yarmovich, 86, sold his house in Ryley to pay a $4,000 painting bill from the village. Since the filing of the abuse complaint, his phone has been ringing off the hook from sympathetic people and news media.

His story first appeared in last week's Mercury, and then appeared on Edmonton and national networks, where he explains that he could not finish painting the house as ordered by the village through