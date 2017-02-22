Dr. Muneer leaving Tofield abruptly – Physician who bought clinic and home here moving on to Edmonton

Dr. Mohammad Muneer has practiced in Tofield for the past three years but says he has made the difficult decision to leave the community, citing several reasons for what appears to be an abrupt departure.

The clinic on Tofield’s main street will close as of Friday, Feb. 28.

Dr. Muneer spoke at his clinic Tuesday, Feb. 21 to try and explain his position to the public, which he says has always been good to him as a physician.

However, he cited professional reasons for leaving. “I feel a huge disrespect from the other doctors. There is no disrespect from the hospital staff who said they love me and don’t want me to leave.” Dr. Muneer said he has been trying to be a part of a medical team but was never seen as a colleague.

“I am in practice 33 years and I am taking a stand (by leaving). This is wrong,” he said. … FOR MORE SEE THE FEB 21/17 MERCURY