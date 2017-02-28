Here’s what else is making news in the Feb. 28, 2017 edition of The Tofield Mercury, on news stands now!

– Tofield mayor sad to see doctor leave – last day Feb. 28 for Dr. Muneer;

– Ryley residents upset at village getting bad publicity;

– Opinion: Editorial – Newspapers have to cover the negative as well as the positive; Letters – Reader feels Ryley residents would have helped senior out if they had known; Tofield Farmers’ Market suppers to return as of March 10;

– Loose Ends columnist Carol Livingstone in “A Bad Case of the Sillies;”

– 102 cleanup notices issued in Tofield in 2016;

– Holden 3H Club raises $3,700 for Hair Massacure causes;

– Holden Community Hall Association in danger of folding;

– 16/60 Hockey: Tofield Midget Brandon Lungal has 5-point game in win over Fort McMurray;

– Tofield Mayor surprised federal census reports drop in population;

– Tofield Lodge, family and friends help Hans Christensen celebrate 101st birthday;

– Groundbreaking begins for construction of new hardware store in Tofield;

