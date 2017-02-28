Jason Kenney raises $5,000 for Ryley senior on GoFundMe

Alberta Progressive Conservative leadership hopeful Jason Kenney has taken up the cause of a Ryley senior and raised $5,000 on a GoFundMe for William Yarmovich.

Yarmovich, 86, says he sold his house in Ryley to pay a $4,000 painting bill incurred when the village sent in painters after he missed a deadline to get his house painted. Yarmovich said 2016 was a year of daily rain when even the village’s paving of Railway Avenue was delayed by two months due to the wet conditions.

Yarmovich said he couldn’t do the painting under those conditions because, as a former contractor, he knew the paint would not adhere to the wet wood.

Kenney’s Facebook page stated: “This situation could have been resolved with two things: common sense and compassion. We’ve set up a GoFundMe page to help William Yarmovich recover some of the funds he’s lost in fighting this unjust circus.”

In fact, $5,000 was raised in just a day, with the announcement made on Feb. 22, adding: “We will update you shortly as we deliver the funds to William.”

The Kenney campaign specified the funds would go towards…