Here’s what else is making news in the March 7, 2017 edition of The Tofield Mercury, on news stands now!

– Tofield School one of many sporting pink shirts to send out an anit-bullying message;

– Tofield Midget ‘C’ team win Zone 7 Banner – head to Provincials in Slave Lake March 23-26;

– Opinion: Letter – Holden reader defends Ryley’s cleanup attempts; Editorial – Seniors deserve help after building this country; Don’t be a victim of fraud;

– Loose Ends: Columnist Carol Livingstone says, “It’s Just Food – Not the Mona Lisa;”

– 16/60 Hockey News – Tofield Midget Brennen Jasonson stops 74 shots in playoff game;

– Ryley Junior Boys take Consolation Championship at Regional playoffs;

– 16 teams participate in Tofield Men’s Bonspiel – Winners in photos;

– This Week on the Web: Judge under fire for harsh comments at trial; Bowling team disqualified for seemingly minor infraction; Twelve month jury duty a possibility; and, UPS workers surprise co-worker with car;

– Tofield soccer player helps Camrose Vikings win Bronze at Slush Cup in Edmonton;

– Also inside this edition: Business and Professional Directory, Help Wanted Ads, Classified and Blanket advertising; EXTRA ads from sister newspapers, Community and other events, Tofield and Area Church Directory, Real Estate, and much more!!!