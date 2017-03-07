Tofield takes silver as hosts of Jr. High Boys Basketball Regionals

The Tofield Titans played host to the Jr. High Boys Basketball Regionals last Friday and Saturday, taking away a silver after a hard fought game against Our Lady of Mount Pleasant Royals (OLMP) in the finals.

The Titans were 17 points to OLMP’s 18 at the end of the first half. But OLMP pulled ahead to take the lead at the end of the third quarter 28-45.

Battling hard in the fourth, the Titans had the home crowd screaming as they kept edging closer.

But OLMP prevailed in the end, scoring 57 points to Tofield’s 54 in a… FOR MORE SEE THE MAR 7/17 MERCURY