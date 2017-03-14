Here’s what else is making news in the March 14, 2017 edition of The Tofield Mercury, on news stands now!

– BRSD board adds more collaboration and learning days – making school days longer to compensate for lost class time; ASBA welcomes Bill 1 tabled to reduce school fees;

– Spicing it up at the Market: Telsie Dascavich, 7, checks out the spices at a new Farmers’ Market display;

– Opionion: Letters – Tofield School principal responds to letters about bullying; Abuse of power in Holden alleged by couple over road;

– Loose Ends columnist Carol Livingstone asks: “Are You an Archie or a Jughead?”

– Tofield Curling Club hosts Ladies Bonspiel – A, B and C Event winners;

– Tofield RCMP reports B&Es, vehicle theft and impaireds; RCMP alerts public to fraud tricks;

– Tofield Tier 5 Atoms make 4-goal late game comeback for win;

– Tofield Country Quilters welcome LA Sewing Centre;

– Pictorial: 17 teams compete for prizes at Tofield Ladies Bonspiel;

– Beaver County Chronicle: Donations by Ryley Lions to Holden Ag Society and Victim Services; Upgrades coming to Tofield and Holden seniors’ facilities; Agrologist works with DUC and beef industry to find grassland synergies;

– Also inside this week’s Mercury: EXTRA ads from three sister newspapers in Lamont, Viking and Flagstaff; Business and Professional Directory, Community Events, Real Estate sales; Help Wanted ads; Classified and Blanket advertising; Tofield and Area Church Directory; and much more!!!