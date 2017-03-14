Ministik School’s fate to be decided Thursday

Parents and other members of the Ministik School community are awaiting a decision from the Elk Island Public School Board of Trustees on Thursday, March 16.

That is the day the board decides on whether or not to close the school many locals call a “gem” in a rural setting in Strathcona County.

Pauline Gurnett has headed up the parents’ association group that is fighting to keep the school open after a board motion in December to consider its closure.

Since that time, two contentious public meetings have been held between the EIPS administration and the public, held at the school, with trustees looking on but not participating.

School board meetings were also part of delegations and monitoring to ensure that the board gets the parent association’s point of view.

Parents and others have also been lobbying hard trying to convince the nine trustees on the board that sacrificing their school to save slightly over half a million dollars is unfair… FOR MORE SEE THE MARCH 14/17 MERCURY