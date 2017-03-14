Ryley/Daysland 2A girls’ team heads off to Zones

This past week the Ryley/Daysland 2A girls’ combined high school team finished league play with a win in Tofield to complete their league play, earning a solid record of 5 wins and 1 loss.

They also finished up their tournament play with a gold medal in Redwater and an overall strong effort going 3 and 0.

The team competed in 7 tournaments over the year, starting off with gold in Vermilion.

They placed in every tournament which included Rocky Mountain House, Quad, Daysland, Hanna, and Foremost.

The year was a testament to the girls evolving from foes to friends and working together in a seamless transition to form a cohesive team.\

They look forward to heading off to Zones, which are… FOR MORE SEE THE MARCH 14/17 MERCURY