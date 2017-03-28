Here’s what else is making news inside the March 28, 2017 edition of The Tofield Mercury, on news stands now!

– Former information supervisor at Tofield Health Centre pleads guilty to information access breaches;

– Holden Council to review draft of proposed Public Behaviour Bylaw before taking action; other council news;

– 2017 Agriculture Supplement salutes farmers and other agricultural industry in our communities;

– Opinion Page: Editorial – Saluting the farmer and the rural way of life: Letter – Tolerance and respect needed in political debates;

– Loose Ends column by Carol Livingstone – this week: “Round and Round We Go;”

– Tofield minor hockey teams place well in 16/60 League Finals;

– This Week on the Web: Father and five children live in tiny condo; Reality show contestants continue filming without knowing show is cancelled; Escalator malfunctions causing panic and injury; and Movie premiere fire causes panic;

– Ardrossan Crimson Knights win gold in league play and Edmonton Slush Cup; qualify for Provincials in Calgary;

– Beaver County Chronicle News: Reeve’s synopsis of AAMDC rural municipality convention; Clean Harbors and Beaver County Transportation Centre robberies have suspects ramming gates to get access; Focus on infrastructure in 2017 federal budget pleases AUMA;

