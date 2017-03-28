High load corridor realignment gets green light – Hwy. 834 t be re-routed away from Tofield

Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville MLA Jessica Littlewood announced that funding has been approved in the 2017 provincial budget for the realignment of Highway 834 near Tofield.

As the town’s high corridor route, the road runs right past C.W. Sears elementary school on the east side of Tofield, a fact that has caused concern for local residents and officials alike.



Large vessels and trucks routinely make their way from Highway 14 north onto the 834 before heading west into town. The route then turns north towards Highway 16 as one of the corridors for transporting large industrial vessels to places such as Fort McMurray and the oilsands.

Littlewood stated that $15 million has been set aside in the budget “to realign Highway 834 near Tofield so the town is no longer impacted by highway traffic flowing through their neighbourhoods.”

