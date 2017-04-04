Here’s what else is making news in the April 4, 2017 edition of The Tofield Mercury, on news stands now!

– Tofield RCMP reports on their latest crime files;

– Opinion Page: Editorial – April is speed awareness month; Letter – Tofield and Area Health Foundation explains how they can support doctor recruitment and retention;

– Loose Ends columnist Carol Livingstone says “It’s All About the Topping” when it comes to cooking;

– Vimy Ridge survivor was only quadruple amputee to survive the First World War – went on to help others through the War Amputations of Canada;

– Holden Hall Association welcomes new members and grant funds;

– Beaver County Chronicle: “Spring Into Art” Studio 14 Association event well received; Road closures due to flooding in Beaver County; AFSC states that for farmers hit by bad weather, help is within reach;

– Also inside this editon of the Mercury: Real Estate advertising; Community events; Tofield and Area Church Directory; Auction listings