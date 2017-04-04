Talent show to raise funds for Special Olympics athlete

Special Olympics athlete Jayson Billard, 15, attends Tofield School where a fundraiser is being held to raise funds for his participation in the Summer Games.

Billard plays soccer for the Strathcona Community Wildcats, a Special Olympics soccer team. He will be competing July 7-9 in Medicine Hat for the 2017 Special Olympics Alberta Summer Games, and a Tofield student is organizing a talent show to help cover his costs.

More than 1,000 athletes from across Alberta will be competing in 11 official sports: 5-pin and 10-pin bowling, athletics, basketball, bocce ball, golf, powerlifting, rhythmic gymnastics, soccer, softball and swimming.

Alyssa Kropielnicki is a member of the Tofield School Student Union, and has been involved in musical theatre for most of her life… FOR MORE SEE THE APRIL 4/17 MERCURY