Senior sues Village of Holden over historic old snooker building

The Elder Advocates of Alberta Society has taken up another cause on behalf of a senior citizen, this time in the Village of Holden.



Darvyn Sen is suing for damages he alleges were done to his building through the village’s lack of upkeep of an adjacent building.

The statement of claim, filed March 13, 2017, states that the Village of Holden building was in poor repair and the village had failed to install eavestroughing.

The claim alleges that rain falling onto the village’s building drained onto Sen’s property causing damage to his building.

The village building is a former garage out of which the NU2U2 shop operates, while Sen’s building is over 100 years old and was a former snooker hall and the village’s first liquor store… FOR MORE SEE THE APRIL 4/17 MERCURY