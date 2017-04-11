Tofield Legion honours Vimy fallen – three from local area on that list

Tofield Legion No. 91 remembered the Battle of Vimy Ridge, along with the rest of the country, on the exact day 100 years after the event took place – April 9th.

Attending were dignitaries, Legion members and members of the public, who came to mark the time 100 years before when Canada took its place in the world for the first time with a victory at Vimy at the height of the First World War.

Displays by the Legion and Tofield Historical Society evoked the local angle, with photos of men who served, and died, in that Great War from 1914-1918.

Legion Secretary Bonnie Ferguson’s historical overview of the contributions by local soldiers revealed an article in the Edmonton Bulletin dated Nov. 1, 1916 stating that “the Town of Tofield loses heavily in the war,” with 125 voluntarily enlisting in the area out of a population of just 500.

"It's a remarkable statistic," said Ferguson