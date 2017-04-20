Also inside the April 18, 2016 of The Tofield Mercury, on news stands now, are the following:

– Pictorial – “Hot time at 2017 Tofield Bull Bash – Two pages of exciting photos depicting the bull fighting event at the Tofield Arena Saturday night;

– 2017 Canadian Professional Rodeo Association results for Tofield’s Bull Bash;

– Opinion: MP for Battle River-Crowfoot Kevin Sorenson’s Parliamentary Report explains “Why the Battle of Vimy Ridge was so important;

– Loose Ends columnist Carol Livingstone asks “You Call That Living?”

– Tofield RCMP Detachment gets busy over time – Sgt. John Powell reports to local councils;

– Beaver Emergency Services Commission (BESC) implements guidelines for producers on burning off crop residue left over from last fall;

– This Week on the Web: New way to get water will help rid plastic packaging and waste; McDonalds craving sends 8-year-old on joy ride; Man’s dying wish granted; Rancher finds the most Canadian thing while checking on cattle;

– Tofield RCMP investigate fatal accident on Hwys. 855 and 626 intersection east of Tofield;

– Beaver County Chronicle: County’s Municipal Sustainability Plan “Home. Grown” draft presented as long-term initiative for future growth and prosperity;

– Also inside this edition of the Mercury are the Tofield Business and Professional Directory; the Tofield and Area Church Directory; Community Events; Help Wanted Ads; Real Estate advertising; Legal Notices; Classified and Blanket advertising; and much more!!!