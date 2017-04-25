Also inside this week’s edition of the Tofield Mecury, Tuesday, April 25, 2027, is:

– “It’s Time for Spring – Spring Time Supplement Section for 2017;

– MLA to make formal announcement on Hwy. 834 interchange – Public welcome to event at Tofield Arena Meeting Room on Wednesday, April 26 at 1:30 p.m.;

– Opinion: TMHA Wall of Fame winner John Neufeld grateful for honour bestowed; Wildrose officials needs party approval to carry out unite the right ideas;

– Loose Ends columnist Carol Livingstone wonders if “The Fix Is In?” when talking about her pots and pans;

– Village of Holden agrees to sell land to developer for possible Allure Homes project;

– Ryley celebrating its volunteers with Pancake Breakfast – Village to keep list of volunteers willing to help seniors and the infirm keep up their properties;

– Tofield and area volunteers honoured during Volunteer Appreciation Week – Public invited to community supper cooked by NAIT students Friday night;

– Ardrossan Jr/Sr High archer top in nation – River Hoffos receives award from National Archery in the Schools Program;

– Tofield School hosts Division 2 Badminton Tournament – winners move on to Regional Competitions in Camrose;

– RCMP Report: stolen licenses and impaired drivers dealt with by members;

– Two seniors in mid to late 90s still love their floor curling – Mary Brown, 97, and Norman Weber, almost 95, still play every week;

– Low income seniors will soon receive a boost in funding for their travel medical expenses;

– This Week on the Web: Swing in Colorado launches riders over the edge of a canyon; Street artist from Russia creates filthy masterpieces; Nursing homes and day cares combine to close generation gap; First women to run the Boston Marathon runs again;

– Pictorial: Snow Goose Chase in Tofield draws nature lovers;

– Pictorial: Spring Fling in Ryley fills community hall for the annual Sweetheart Splash fundraiser for the Ryley Pool and Wellness Centre;

– Beaver County Chronicle: County to hold public hearing on recreational vehicle use after first reading is passed on policy proposal;

– Also inside this edition of the Mercury are: Classified and Blanket advertising; Real Estate ads; Help Wanted ads; Tofield and Area Church Directory; Business and Professional Directory; Community Events; and Much More!!!