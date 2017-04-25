Sue Muma hired as Membership Director by Tofield Chamber

The Tofield and Area Chamber of Commerce recently hired a Membership Director to raise the profile of the organization and help increase its positive impact on the community.

Sue Muma is the new contract employee for the Chamber and enjoys working with people in the community.

“I’ve been working in human resources so this job is a good fit,” she said. “I will get to meet some new people in town.”

In making the announcement, the Chamber’s Vice-President Jeff Edwards, who is also Assistant CAO for the Town of Tofield, explained Sue’s mandate for going forward: “The intent of this role is to increase engagement and bring the membership together through meaningful benefits, communication and activities,” he said. “When she is not…

For more see the April 25/17 Mercury