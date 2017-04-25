Two Holden councillors resign – Council votes to demolish billiard hall if not fixed to specifications by Sept. 30th

The Village of Holden Council is down to three sitting councillors out of five seats after the recent resignation of two members.

Former councillor Tyler Bartel resigned his position as of March 27, followed by former Mayor Carl Marsh on April 21. Marsh did not attend the April 18 regular meeting of council prior to his resignation.

Left to govern are Mayor Mark Giebelhaus, and councillors Bernie Marko and Brian Mattice. Village CAO Katherine Whiteside said council can maintain a quorum of three provided all remaining councillors attend the next five meetings of council expected to be held prior to the 2017 General Municipal Elections scheduled to be held on Monday, Oct. 16.

Whiteside said it would not be an efficient use of time and resources to hold by-elections for a six month window. At the time Bartel resigned, citing work related responsibilities, the village sent a letter… for more see the April 25/17 Mercury