Here’s what else is making news in this week’s edition of The Tofield Mercury, on news stands now!

– Village of Ryley looks to offset reliance on landfill dividends starting with slight increase in taxes;

– Opinion: MP Kevin Sorenson’s Parliamentary Report; Off-Highway vehicle helmets required by May 15;

– Loose Ends columnist Carol Livingstone talks about spring confusion in “Beware the Ides of March;”

– Donations made at the Tofield Farmers’ Market include Ranch Rodeo and Snow Goose Chase;

– Wellness Day at Tofield School includes milk donation from local IGA;

– C.W. Sears School receives donations for the breakfast program, personal care group and garden boxes;

– Tofield hosts successful Alberta Floor Curling Tournament;

– Tofield RCMP reports Canada Revenue Agency scam; attempted fraud; vehicle stops resulting in charges;

– This Week on the Web: Elderly woman leaves note for neighbour asking to be friends; Skiers capture incredible avalanche on video; Friendly feud between three Canadian police forces; and Woman who climbs crane needs rescue;

– Beaver Municipal Solutions holds “Upcycle Challenge” for recycle/reuse projects;

– Triple Crown for Tofield Schools, Shayna Reid gets gold at Regional Skills Competition to earn her way to Provincials;

– Tofield 4-H Club Achievement Day gives local members a chance to show off their work; Holden 4-H Achievement Day the end of a year’s efforts;

– Beaver County Chronicle: Bypass for high load corridor away from Tofield school means moving Hwy. 834 east into Beaver County; Producers’ meeting in Holden discusses unharvested crop situation; AFSC says, for farmers hit by bad weather, help is within reach; Agriculture Minister urges streamlining of crop inspection procedures to process insurance claiims;

– Also inside this edition of the Mercury: Community events; Real Estate, Help Wanted, Business and Professional; Tofield and Area Church Directory; Classifieds and Blankets; and much more!!!