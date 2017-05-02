“Fantastic” talent night results in $2,58.23 donation to Jayson Billard’s Special Olympics soccer bid

It was a talent night to remember when organizer Alyssa Kropielnicki got the Tofield School to fundraise for Jayson Billard’s participation in the 2017 Special Olympics Alberta Games.

Teachers, students and the public joined together to raise a total of $2,548.23 so Jayson could play soccer with his team mates the Strathcona County Wildcats in Medicine Hat July 7-9.

The money was raised through ticket sales to the performance, plus proceeds from a silent auction and bake sale. There were 34 contestants and the school’s student union helped out tremendously as well, said Kropielnicki.

Jayson also gave thanks “to everyone who came to the talent show at school, Tofield’s Got Talent, in support of Special Olympics Alberta.”

