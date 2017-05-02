New census coming for Town of Tofield – Mayor believes recent census brought back inaccurate results

Town of Tofield Mayor Harold Conquest says council has ordered a new town-wide census to prove what they believe to be an increase in population, rather than the drop of 101 since 2011 deduced by a 2016 government count.

“We don’t think the town is shrinking,” said Mayor Conquest. “We’re encouraging our town residents to participate enthusiastically. This isn’t just a matter of pride, but a matter of dollars.”

The mayor added that most provincial and federal grants, when available, are divvied up according to the municipal population.

“One grant alone could cost the people of Tofield up to $17,000 less because the government believes our population is less.”

Look at the evidence, Conquest encourages… “look at all the new development in the past five years.”… for more see the May 2/17 Mercury