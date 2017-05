Young dancers showcased their talent at the Gravity Dance Force’s 2017 Year End Show with a duet recital Friday night, plus two performances Saturday afternoon and evening. Above, the Jazz 1 group did their sensational “Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend” number. In the second showcase, special visitor Joey Moss made an appearance and danced with Gravity’s owner/operator Twyla Taylor.” Please see more on Pages 2 and 17 in this edition of the Mercury.